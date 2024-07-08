New Haven road work kicks off as temperatures climb

The hot temperatures didn’t stop some major paving projects from getting underway in New Haven today, nearly three million dollars is being spent on improvements and repairs.

The work kicked off under high temperatures and humidity.

“All our crews - we try to get them well hydrated, on top of their water,” said Brian Garrity of Garrity Asphalt Reclaiming.

He was out milling roads all over the Elm city in the heat.

“It definitely gets very hot especially on top of the equipment,” he said.

46 streets in the elm city will be milled down and re-paved in the coming weeks. Projects totaling $2.8 million. City officials say despite the high temperatures for the roadwork kick off on Mead Street, crews were ready.

“We provide water to all the staff, remind them to take breaks as needed, and the contractors they do this every day they know how to stay hydrated and keep fresh,” said Michael Siciliano, New Haven’s Director of Public Works.

He also mentioned they have conversations with crews about taking breaks as needed, and making sure they are taking care of themselves on high temperature days.

“Some of the important things you can do is stay hydrated,” said Dr. Justin Cahill of Bridgeport Hospital.

Dr Cahill said it's great to get outdoors in the summer months and encourages people to do so. But it's important to pay close attention to your health.

“Take some breaks, if you feel like are getting too hot take some breaks,” said Dr. Cahill.

Along with breaks and water, protect your skin with sunscreen or loose-fitting clothing, and be aware of not only yourself, but your coworkers as well.

“Watch out for signs of heat exhaustion or heatstroke,” said Dr Cahill.

Those signs include dizziness, nausea, clammy skin, and confusion.

Something Garrity says they are always looking out for.

“We have a risk manager that drives around, and we make sure he drives around to each job site with a cooler full of Gatorades and water,” he said.

He says for road crews it's about staying hydrated, taking those breaks when they need them, and watching out for fellow workers. He says the better they take care of one another, the faster they can move.

‘It’s hard to say we just have to deal with the heat, its stinks but we need to get it done, but it’s just keeping on top of yourself and making sure you are good work and not overextending yourself,” said Garrity.

City officials say milling is all set for this week and crews will start paving next week hopefully with some cooler temperatures. There is no timeline yet for exactly how long it will take for all roads to be complete.