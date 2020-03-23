New Haven School Board Protests Use of Career High School as COVID-19 Shelter

The New Haven Board of Education has requested that the city reconsiders the use of Hill Regional Career High School as a COVID-19 shelter.

Career High School was one of the sites Mayor Justin Elicker had identified that would be used as an emergency isolation center for the homeless population.

In the resolution, the school board raised concerns about the school's lack of negative airflow system, and said they were concerned the school is not secure enough to house a population that may be quarantined against their will. The board also pointed out that there are still teachers' and students' belongings in the building.

"We the Board of Education respectfully requests that Mayor Justin Elicker reconsiders the use of Career High School as a hospital/shelter for persons infected with COVID-19 and instead identify a more appropriate site for said use," the resolution reads.

The mayor has previously addressed concerns about the site, pointing out that it is the only identified regional emergency shelter in New Haven. He also assured residents that there will be security and nursing staff on-site, and that COVID-19 patients will not be allowed to leave the site.

"If we don't have a place for people who don't have a home to go, they will go anywhere. We don't know where they will go," Elicker said last week.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the mayor's office for comment on the school board's resolution.