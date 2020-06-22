New Haven School Board Votes to Change Name of Christopher Columbus Family Academy

The New Haven School Board has voted to change the name of the Christopher Columbus Family Academy.
The board voted 6-1 to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day on its calendar.
A new name will be decided later and the issue has been referred to a committee.
New Haven Police are investigating a report of vandalism at the school that occurred on June 20 at approximately 5:50 a.m.
Police said a caller reported a man spraypainting the Christopher Columbus Family Academy sign.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 203-946-6316.
No additional information was immediately available.