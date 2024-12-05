New Haven school community mourns second teen shot and killed in two-week span

The New Haven public school community at Riverside Academy is reeling after a second student was shot and killed in less than two weeks.

New Haven police officials say the two were friends and the department is searching for the cause and figuring out how the shootings might be related.

“Please know that these days are very hard for our school community," Superintendent Dr. Madeline Negron said.

Negron said no matter how well the students at Riverside Academy show up, they often face challenges at the end of the day.

“The people that we see inside of our schools are very different. They come in, they show their best selves, they’re able to engage and talk with adults,” Negron said. “The minute they leave our doors, something is happening where they’re getting caught up.”

She made a plea for an end in the violence.

“And it just has to stop," Negron said.

New Haven police said 17-year-old Daily Jackson was shot and killed as he walked along Shelton Avenue Friday night. Less than two weeks ago, his friend, 16-year-old Uzziah Shell, was shot and killed near Goffe Street Park.

Negron said school resource staff, counseling through Clifford Beers and other support is being offered to students.

Jackson spoke at a school event honoring his friend last Wednesday. In a statement, Riverside Academy Principal Derek Stephenson said:

“Daily was a friend to many, but it was his allegiance, respect and the unbridled alliance he had for the late Uzziah Shell that has immeasurably impacted our entire school community. Sharing his emotions and offering support to those who needed it were hallmarks of his many admirable characteristics.

Daily was a quiet, introspective, compassionate young man with a fierce sense of loyalty and protection of those he cared for, which made him a confidante to his friends, family, community, and entire Riverside 'family.'"

Police Chief Karl Jacobson said they’re looking into several events that have happened where one or two shootings may be connected to these two homicides, including an incident where a dog was stolen.

“We’re opening our investigation into every avenue and every dispute that these young men have had to make sure we’re covering everything,” Jacobson said.

He said many community groups have been involved in the response to the community, and in the outreach to those who may potentially retaliate.

“It’s been tough. This is the second youth that we’ve personally - CTVIP - has lost within the last two weeks,” Alivia Langley of Connecticut Violence Intervention and Prevention said.

Langley said both Jackson and Shell were involved in CTVIP, a community violence intervention program.

“This a 24-hour job, it’s not something that it’s 9 to 5 and we go home. We were at the hospital until 11-12 o’clock at night,” Langly said.

She said they’re checking on each other to encourage themselves to keep up their important community work. They offer mentorship, mental health support and one-on-one outreach.

“There’s a couple of houses where kids hang out. And we’re going into those communities and knocking on those doors and meeting with those individuals, their grandparents who are taking care of those kids,” Langley said.