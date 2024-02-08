new haven

New Haven school employees placed on leave over ‘performance-related concerns'

By Angela Fortuna

NEW HAVEN PUBLIC SCHOOLS
NBC Connecticut

Two employees with New Haven Public Schools have been placed on leave for "performance-related concerns," according to officials.

A school district spokesperson said the director of Information Technology and the senior IT information specialist have both been put on paid leave.

"These concerns surfaced subsequently related to implementing corrective measures to strengthen our IT systems from future attacks," the spokesperson said in a statement.

School officials said the move is not a result of a cyber attack that happened last summer.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No additional information was provided.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us