New Haven school employees placed on leave over ‘performance-related concerns'

Two employees with New Haven Public Schools have been placed on leave for "performance-related concerns," according to officials.

A school district spokesperson said the director of Information Technology and the senior IT information specialist have both been put on paid leave.

"These concerns surfaced subsequently related to implementing corrective measures to strengthen our IT systems from future attacks," the spokesperson said in a statement.

School officials said the move is not a result of a cyber attack that happened last summer.

No additional information was provided.