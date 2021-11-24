New Haven Teacher Accused of Assaulting Student

A New Haven Public Schools teacher is accused of assaulting a student, according to New Haven police.

Paul Vercillo, 46, faces charges of third-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor and disorderly conduct after the incident at the Truman School Wednesday afternoon. The student suffered minor injuries.

Vercillo was held on a $20,000 bond.

A New Haven Public Schools spokesperson said they are working with the New Haven Police Department to investigate and that Vercillo has been placed on leave.

"The district takes very seriously any incident that poses physical risk to a student," spokesperson Justin Harmon told NBC Connecticut.

No other details were immediately available.