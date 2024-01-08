New Haven school staff under investigation for classroom audio recording

Parents of 3-year-old students in New Haven Public Schools are demanding answers after they say a teacher’s aid has been verbally abusive in the classroom.

Parents shared their reactions to an audio recording allegedly capturing some of what they say happened in the classroom, which includes special needs children.

The parents went to Conte West Hills Magnet School Monday morning, angry over a December audio recording where they say you can hear an aid shout at the toddlers.

That aid, plus a teacher and second classroom aid, are on leave, according to New Haven Public Schools, while the district and New Haven police investigate.

“You can hear them desperately screaming,” said Geovany Morales, a parent who spoke Monday morning, describing the nearly 20-minute audio clip.

The parents of the three-year-old students in the Pre-K program say they want the teacher’s aid fired.

“This recording showcases teachers verbally threatening students,” said attorney Aigne Goldsby, who represents several parents in their discussions with the school system.

Goldsby said the recording was filmed in the classroom in December and was handed over to police and the school system.

The parents say it’s been a nightmare for their families over the last few months.

“Around November, my daughter started waking up and kicking and screaming and fighting myself and my husband to put her clothes on for school,” Shayla Reyes said.

NBC Connecticut reviewed the audio file, and it is hard at times to understand what's going on. But you can hear several alleged interactions. A voice can be heard saying:

“Take this coat off and cut it out! Enough of this mess!” A child then begins to scream.

“I can’t reveal where the recording came from, but it has been validated and what you can hear are multiple teachers being complicit in terms of what’s going on in terms of the behavior in the classroom,” Goldsby said.

The parents met with assistant superintendents late Monday morning to discuss the tape.

“Anytime there is an allegation or concern expressed by parents or members of the community, we investigate it,” said Justin Harmon, NHPS public information officer. “We take it very seriously and we try to respond immediately and appropriately, and that’s what we’ll do in this instance.”

Makeda Flake Brown was one of the parents who met with school officials.

“Very kind, they seem to be taking our concerns seriously,” she said. “And like I said before, we want action behind this. We don’t want this swept under the rug.”

Harmon said student safety is the highest priority. In addition to the staff being placed on leave, specialists from the early childhood team will take over the class. And there is mental health support available to the kids.

Harmon also added that DCF has been notified. New Haven police say the investigation will be handled by the Special Victims Unit.