Bishop Woods School in New Haven was on a brief lockdown on Wednesday after an unloaded BB gun was found.

School officials said a student reported having seen another student with a BB gun and staff confiscated it.

The BB gun was not loaded and there was no danger to students and staff, school officials said.

New Haven police responded, and school has resumed as usual.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.