New Haven schools brings in college, grad students to address teacher shortage

A local school district is thinking outside the box to get teachers into classrooms.

New Haven Public Schools has teamed up with Quinnipiac University and soon, college and graduate students will be giving lessons to high school and middle school students.

The program aims to address the teacher shortage.

“As a child, I was the one that wanted the microscope,” Betsy Whitfield, a pathologist assistant graduate student at Quinnipiac University, said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A lifelong love of science is why Whitfield is now pursuing her masters degree in pathology at Quinnipiac University. However, this fall, the student becomes the teacher.

“The opportunity to share my love of science with middle school students seemed like a very, very good thing,” Whitfield said. “I show up, bring my science expertise and my energy and my fun, to share with the students.”

Through the new partnership, Whitfield will be substitute teaching sixth and seventh grade science.

“We in New Haven are grappling with the same challenge that districts all over the nation are facing, which is there is a national teacher shortage. And it is disproportionately impacting our community here in New Haven,” Sarah Diggs, New Haven Public Schools coordinator of recruitment and retention, said.

Right now, New Haven Public Schools has 77 classroom teacher vacancies. Diggs said the thing the district needs most is teachers in science, math and special education.

“Our number one goal, of course, is to provide certified teachers to every child in every classroom every single day. The reality is that that is a challenge right now,” Diggs said. “And so substitute teachers, they have content knowledge that is important, especially in the sciences.”

So far, 10 science majors from Quinnipiac University expressed interest in the substitute teaching program. The student teachers will get paid $101 for a 6-hour day, and could have the opportunity to stay on long-term.

“Hopefully, it will spark interest in becoming a teacher for people who are not necessarily committed to that field at this point,” Anne Dichele, Quinnipiac University dean of the School of Education, said.

Dichele said the university is looking at expanding the student teacher program to other major fields of study like math.

“If the model works, we're looking to expand it into other shortage areas,” she said. “So this is a first step.”

Going into a new school year, Whitfield hopes her passion for education will also ignite something in her students.

"Hopefully, through this partnership, we'll be able to impart our love of science with some of the middle school students,” she said. “And also be able to maybe, just maybe, spark a little of a love of science in them.”