New Haven Senior Centers Reopening to Public 3 Days a Week

Multiple senior centers in New Haven are reopening to the public after temporarily closing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials said they operate three senior centers in the city and they are located in Atwater, Dixwell/Newhallville and the East Shore. The three locations are reopening to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

According to the city, the Dixwell/Newhallville Senior Center is also reopening in a new facility at the newly renovated Dixwell Community Center (Q House) on Dixwell Avenue.

The city's senior centers temporarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

