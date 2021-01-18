New Haven Set to Start Hybrid Learning for Younger Students

On Tuesday some students in New Haven will return to the classroom for the first time in about 10 months.

The district is beginning hybrid learning for younger kids.

While many New Haven parents are ready for their kids to return to school, Lavina Roberts is among those sticking with remote learning.

“My daughter is staying home. I don’t think it’s safe for any kid to go to school right now,” said Roberts.

The district is set to start hybrid classes for students from pre-K through fifth grade.

“We don't agree with the decision. However, I mean these are professionals,” said David Cicarella, president of the New Haven Federation of Teachers. “We want to make sure we support them as well so that we coordinate with the folks if there’s anything that's missing in terms of PPE, any scheduling concerns, anything whatsoever.”

School district leaders say they believe it is safe to return to the classrooms and they’re taking the necessary COVID-related precautions.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Iline Tracey wrote in part:

“We have spent weeks making preparations.”

For those possibly still leery, she added, “You have the right to select in-person or remote.”

The district has defended what it considered a robust reopening plan following criticism last week from the teachers union and others.

There are also worries at a child care center.

The owner is concerned about a few kids switching to in-person and then after school mixing with the bulk of the kids who will continue virtual.

“I’m a little nervous. I’ve expressed it to the parents as well too. I understand they have to do what they have to do but to me safety first,” said Delisa Tolson, Advance Child Care Center owner.

Parents are reminded to send their kids to school with a face mask.

No visitors – including parents or guardians – are allowed in school buildings to help reduce the potential number of contacts.