New Haven

4 shot in New Haven early Friday morning

By Stephanie O'Connell

NBC Connecticut

Four people were shot early Friday morning in New Haven.

The four shooting victims were located in the area of Church Street and Center Street around 3:45 a.m., according to police.

A 19-year-old woman is in critical, but stable condition, police said. Three men, ages 22, 21, and 19 all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate.

