New Haven sounds alarm on massive school budget shortfall for next school year

The New Haven school district is facing a school budget deficit of over $23 million going into next school year. This means threats of cuts in all facets of the school district at a time leaders say there is nothing left to cut.

School officials held a press conference sounding the alarm about the shortfall at Wilbur Cross High School in the Elm city Thursday and painted a grim picture.

"It may be sunny outside and beautiful today, but the reality is it is pouring rain on our public school children in CT,” Superintendent Dr. Madeline Negron said.

Drastic educational cuts are looming over the district with the shortfall.

“If no more funds come from the state before this session ends, I will have no other options than to take a look at new potential disruption, closures for the fall of 2025,” Negron said.

The superintendent said the school district is already operating in the red, and this fiscal cliff they are heading toward would be a dagger for an already underfunded school district.

The fiscal cliff follows federal funding drying up from the COVID-19 pandemic that many districts used to shore up the rising cost of education according to the district.

“We can’t accept these cuts, there is nothing left to cut from our schools and our classroom,” Leslie Blatteau with the New Haven Federation of Teachers said.

She said cuts would drastically impact students. Worst case scenario would lead to around 129 layoffs and nearly 50 vacant positions getting cut.

On top of layoffs, they project cuts to arts and athletics, and consolidated schools and classes.

“We need more in our public schools, and the reality is, if we don’t get additional funding, with that $23-million-dollar deficit, we are going to go in the other direction,” Mayor Justin Elicker said.

If the mayor’s proposed budget crosses the finish line, it would cut the deficit a bit, and if the current version of the General Assembly's appropriations committee’s proposed budget crosses the finish line, it would cut the deficit a bit more, bringing it down to about $14.6 million.

The district said even if the deficit is brought down to $14.6 million, it would still have a drastic impact.

The ask from city leaders is of the legislature and governor to work together to dip into the state surplus and adjust the fiscal guardrails, including adjusting the “Education Cost Sharing” formula the state uses, so adequate funding can reach cities like New Haven.

They say the cost per student has increased disproportionately to what the state offers.

According to the governor's office, one of the Lamont's top priorities is ensuring students have access to the best educational system.

“Since he took office, per-pupil ECS funding to New Haven has increased by 17.8% and further increases in per-pupil funding are projected for the 2025-2026 school year,"" the governor's office said.

They also note enrollment in New Haven schools has dropped since he took office, as the funding has increased.

But the district noted the increases haven’t kept pace with the needs of the district and where they stand, without more funding, it will severely impact the education of students all around the state.

“We should not be cutting our educational services; we should be investing in our future economic growth which is in our students,” Negron said.