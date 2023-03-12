new haven

New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Kicks Off Today

NBC Connecticut

The Elm City will be a sea of green during the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday.

The St. Patrick's Day parade is one of the most celebrated events in New Haven.

More than 100 groups will be marching in the parade.

Every year, there's a special street naming tradition. The city renames a few streets in memory of someone who served the Greater New Haven Irish community in a positive way. This year, three people will be honored for their impact.

The parade begins on Chapel Street at Sherman Avenue then continues on Chapel Street toward the Green. The route then turns left onto Church Street, down to Elm Street and disburses by Orange Street.

The parade begins at 1:30 p.m. and is approximately 3 hours long.

The event is free to come out and watch.

