New Haven Streets Closed Near Unstable House Damaged by Fire

A New Haven building severely damaged by fire Thursday will be demolished after concerns it could collapse, and in the meantime a section of the surrounding street is closed.

The intersection of Lamberton Street and Arthur Street was closed much of Friday as a safety precaution after fire damaged a building on Arthur Street so severely officials were concerned it could come down. The building sits on top of Metro-North train tracks.

Firefighters first responded to fire at a house on Arthur Street around 4 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived they found that flames were spreading to a second building due to the wind. Crews were hampered by that wind and two firefighters were injured battling the blaze. Both were treated and released from the hospital.

Ten families were displaced by the fire, but no other injuries were reported.

Officials said work to demolish the home could begin as early as Friday night and that they hope the job is complete by Saturday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.