New Haven students learn about fitness and career options at Snowball

Fair Haven School in New Haven hosted its 15th Annual Snowball on Friday.

The event’s purpose is to promote physical fitness while helping students learn about colleges and careers they may want to pursue in the future.

“It’s all about our kids getting fitness with dancing and for their future. We’re trying to get them excited about their future,” Sharon Arnold, a physical education teacher at Fair Haven and event coordinator, said.

Eighth graders Mathalia Marcano and Analyz Tores said it is always an exciting time.

“A lot of kids screaming. They love the final show," Marcano said. “It’s really fun. Adults really enjoy it too. Kids enjoy it the most.”

“Every single grade. They do like a dance and it represents colleges. That’s why we have like Yale shirts on right now," Tores explained.

Several colleges and careers were represented.

Physical education teacher Frankie Labbate said this is a way to ensure students understand that as far as their futures go, there are options.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, Superintendent Madeline Negron, college presidents, staff, police and fire officials were all in attendance.

NBC Connecticut's Kevin Nathan couldn't be in attendance because he was busy with the 11 a.m. news, but his presence was there virtually as he was one of the professionals who the third graders studied.

This year’s theme was "All in working together to help every child find a future."