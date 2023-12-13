New Haven students learn collaboration and coding through drones

Fourth graders are learning how to code at Barack Obama Magnet University School in New Haven.

"This is an additional class that students get to come to once a week, where we do almost all hands on activities, lots of problem solving lots of chances to figure things out, as they relate to different STEM fields," Jason Ward, a STEM teacher, said.

Ward said that the scholars start coding in kindergarten using different programing tools based on grade level.

"So today, we did code dot org, or some of us in here, some of us did drones, trying to code them, get them through the hoop," said London, one member of this week’s drone group.

Teams work together to perfect their drone’s commands to figure out the correct height and path for their drone.

Through group work, they are learning more than code – they learn collaboration. London said that it's not always easy but can be helpful.

"Sometimes it'll be hard to work with people. But it's easier sometimes because they help you if you don't really know something," London said.

The class rotates who codes with the drone each week, and sometimes after school with Mr. Ward, tackling problems not just with the code, but with the drone itself.

Jesse takes part in the after school classes and assists with repairs.

"Sometimes the drones don't work. So me and him, try to fix them and take them apart. And sometimes the motors break...these things have wires and we pull them out, then we take them out and tried to replace them with the same one," Jesse said.

When they aren’t handling the drone, students are solving other problems.

"The rest of us were coding so code like debugging stuff and making these little characters be able to get like bananas or jewels," Nia said.

Syanna explained the program.

"We're starting with sequencing. So we had to use the blocks to get the character to where they need to get to."

They drag and drop command blocks to eventually discover the correct order to navigate their character through the puzzle to a reward.

The students enjoy working with the drone, but Ward notes that his favorite part is seeing his students learn things they can take outside of the classroom.

"That perseverance, that celebration of success and that camaraderie they develop. Those are my favorite things," Ward said.

If you have an idea for a STEM school spotlight - like an outstanding student, passionate teacher or cool program like this one - please reach out to rachael.jay@nbcuni.com.