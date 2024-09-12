New Haven students see improvements in state testing results

New Haven Public Schools are seeing a small increase in state test results in comparison to the previous school year.

In the 2022-23 school year, the English/Language Arts overall achievement was 22.1%, math was 13.5% and science was 22%, according to NHPS data.

Those percentages improved in the 2023-24 school year by 1.3% in ELA, 0.9% in math and 0.8% in science.

The subject where students tested best was in English/Language Arts.

Keisha Redd-Hannans, the assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction and assessment for New Haven Public Schools, said the school district was close to reaching the state’s current percentage in English which is approximately 60%.

“When we look at the average percentage of target achieved, that means the amount of the target that our students are achieving over the year, our students are at 56% of the target achieved which has essentially closed the gap with the state of CT,” she said.

Redd-Hannans added the district is encouraged by the students' year-to-year growth but admitted there is still work to be done, which is why they have set a goal to reach 70% of growth targets by 2029.

“One of our main goals is to set up our multi-level tiered systems of support. These systems of support look at students as individuals, and we’re leveling off, these are the supports you need in class. For example, one student may need more small group instruction, another student may need more individualized instruction, we are going to tailor our instruction to student needs,” Redd-Hannans said.

One of the schools that saw a significant improvement in literacy was Conte West Hills Magnet School.

The school’s principal said they were able to do this by implementing a multi-disciplinary approach.

"We are integrating literacy throughout all other content areas so we’ve been seeing those gains in our student growth,” principal Kenneasha Sloley said.

She added they have also implemented small group instruction and individual learning in classrooms which has also helped to improve student success.