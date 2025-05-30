New Haven students walk out of school, march for education funding

Students from Wilbur Cross, Metropolitan Business Academy, Sound School and more left early and headed to the New Haven Green on Friday.

They say they deserved more money to support their education, and that several agencies need to step up.

“I felt that I have been cheated out of having an equal opportunity as other students from other districts,” Oren Mendieta, a student at Wilbur Cross High School, said.

High schoolers from across the city marched through the streets of downtown New Haven with one uniting message.

“We need more funding, and we need it to be spent responsibly,” Mendieta said.

They started at the green, voicing their concerns and energizing their peers to take action, while school administrators and parents stood by.

“I think it’s so important that the kids who are impacted by those things are the ones who are standing up to say, 'we need equity, we need funding across our state and across our country,'” Tagan Engel, parent of a New Haven Public School student, said.

Their march follows the mayor’s budget approval Tuesday that increased public school funding by $5 million, but layoffs – announced two weeks ago -- still loom.

“I don’t think it’s fair that teachers are losing their jobs and getting laid off and that we are sitting in a building that isn’t adequate to hold us,” Hajar Abdelfadel, a student at Engineering and Science University Magnet School (ESUMS), said.

The students took to the streets following protests by New Haven public school teachers and their subsequent arrests earlier this month at the state capitol.

The demonstration was an effort to get lawmakers to use state funds to close the education budget shortfalls.

“It’s the government and then the state, because we have the money. We’re the fifth richest state in the whole country," Brandon Daley said.

“We have all this extra money to go toward war efforts and different technology, but when it comes to the future of this generation and the kids who are going to be these political leaders, and people who are going to be on boards, they don’t have the proper knowledge and proper education,” he said.

He added that he and others are planning to keep organizing and advocating for change.

“I’m prepared, other students are prepared as you’ve seen today, to work, to organize, to get together, make some noise as you’ve seen," Daley said.