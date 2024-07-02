New Haven Summer Learning Academy focuses on student success, improving math and literacy skills 

The New Haven Public Schools have officially launched its Summer Learning Academy.

The learning academy kicked off this week in New Haven for grades K-7 and will be available through July 31.

This year there are 2,000 students participating in the Summer Learning Academy, according to Justin Harmon, a spokesperson with NHPS.

Keisha Redd-Hannans, the assistant superintendent of curriculum instruction and assessment with NHPS said the learning academy is a way the school district invests in its students.

“We believe that it's important with structured activities centered around learning but also engaging in enrichment activities as well.”

Redd-Hannans added this year the program has a focus around math and literacy.

“We know that our students are struggling with reading on grade level by grade 3 however we have seen progress by our own benchmark indicators.”

Inside the classroom of 2nd grade teacher, Sigmarie Muniz, the students attentively listened to their teacher who was reviewing math techniques.

Muniz said those who enroll in the summer learning academy show significant success during the following school year.

“The summer program is a big base for the students that they can practice what they learned during the year and that helps them when they go to the next grade level, they don’t forget.”

The Summer Learning Academy is being offered at 10 different campuses across the city for grades K- 7.

NHPS also offers Summer Bridge Programs to high school students.