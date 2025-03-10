New Haven takes one step closer to cellphone-free classrooms

Students in New Haven Public Schools are now going about their day a little bit differently with a new cellphone policy in place.

As of Monday morning, 17 additional middle schools handed out Yondr pouches, locking students’ phones away for the duration of the school day.

“We believe that our students deserve an environment that truly supports their learning and their social and emotional growth. And we have been working closely with our schools to make the transition to cellphone-free learning spaces possible,” said Dr. Madeline Negrón, Superintendent of New Haven Public Schools.

This all comes after months of piloting the product in a dozen middle schools already, and one high school. It’s something New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker called a “no-brainer,” stating that the district has seen success so far.

“The feedback is just incredible when, when you think about what we're asking our kids to do, if they have cellphones and the previous policy, they had cellphones in their pocket, in their locker, in their backpack, and we were asking them not to use it. It's like having a bowl of candy on the desk and saying, the kids don't have the candy, or saying to adults at your desk at work, don't have that candy,” Elicker said.

Elicker has said those who have been testing out the product are seeing another positive impact.

“We've seen fewer fights already in a lot of our schools that have piloted because students would put something up on social media and that would trigger a fight,” Elicker said.

The city set aside $375,000 in funding to help pay for the pouches and the storage for them.

On Monday, NBC Connecticut was there as administrators distributed the Yondr pouches to students at Truman School.

“I’m fine with it,” said Jeangeliq Calderon Rivera, a 7th Grader at Truman School.

Though it’s Calderon Rivera’s first time using the pouches, her school has been locking phones up for a few months now in boxes. She feels that it has forced people to socialize more. Before, she said they’d have their noses in their phones all day.

“Yeah, scrolling on TikTok or on Instagram. But, now they’re like paying more attention instead of being on their phones,” Calderon Rivera said.

That’s part of the idea and to cut down on distractions, which research shows can have a negative impact on learning.

“Students can concentrate better on lessons, participate actively in class discussions, and engage more fully with their peers and teachers,” Dr. Negrón said.

And many parents have said they’re on board with the product.

“Phones can be a huge distraction, and I appreciate the school's efforts to create an environment where students can focus on learning and socializing in a healthy way,” said Karina Reboyras, whose children attend New Haven Public Schools.

Starting in the fall, New Haven high schools will implement the new Yondr policy. Elicker said they intentionally rolled it out in K-8 schools first, since that age group tends to rely a little less on their cellphones.