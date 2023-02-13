New Haven Teachers Want a Say in Picking New Superintendent

Members of the New Haven Federation of Teachers want their voices heard when it comes to picking a new superintendent.

The group held a rally Monday in front of City Hall to lay out their vision.

They said they're looking for someone who wants to make a real impact in the classroom. Teachers said they also want to be more involved in decision-making.

Students talked about wanting to be included in the search because they are the future of the community.

The school district said they believe their teachers are focused on the right issues. A school spokesperson said the current superintendent will continue to work to address these issues, and they will command the attention of anyone who comes into the job.

"This administration has worked to substantially boost teacher salaries, which is the best tool we have to address shortages. We are working to make the case for funding that is essential to addressing the needs both for teachers and for staff who play crucial roles in supporting students’ development. We are investing in new curriculum and in training for teachers to help improve academic outcomes," the school district said.