New Haven Teen Arrested in Connection to Multiple Armed Robberies

Ansonia Police said they've arrested an 18-year-old for his involvement in multiple armed robberies in Connecticut.

Officials said the New Haven teenager was taken into custody on Oct. 6 for his role in an armed robbery at the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Street in July.

Working with New Haven Police, authorities determined that the teen was considered a suspect in multiple armed robberies. Officers searched the teen's home and found a gun that matched the description of the weapon used in the Ansonia robbery.

The teen faces charges including first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, and more. He is being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27.

