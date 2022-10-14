New Haven Teen Arrested in Connection to Multiple Armed Robberies

Ansonia Police said they've arrested an 18-year-old for his involvement in multiple armed robberies in Connecticut.

Officials said the New Haven teenager was taken into custody on Oct. 6 for his role in an armed robbery at the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Street in July.

Working with New Haven Police, authorities determined that the teen was considered a suspect in multiple armed robberies. Officers searched the teen's home and found a gun that matched the description of the weapon used in the Ansonia robbery.

The teen faces charges including first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, and more. He is being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.