New Haven Teen Remembered After Fatal Shooting

New Haven police are investigating another tragic homicide in the city this year. Joshua Vazquez, a 16-year-old, was killed on his bike on Valley Street Monday night.

“Sixteen years old,” said New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson. “Nobody should be killed in this manner but for us to lose a 16-year-old in this community, it’s terrible.”

Joshua Vazquez was known around his Valley Street neighborhood. Some who live here remember him as a youth volunteer in a group of teens who cleaned up the area. Vazquez was someone who loved to mow lawns.

“In the community, Joshua was really a community person,” said Ward 30 Alder Honda Smith. “He fed the hungry, he fed the people that were hungry. We went to the farms together, we picked up food, we delivered to every household.”

Police say Vazquez was coming from a corner store at Harper Avenue and Valley Street, when a car approached him. Someone in the car spoke to him, and then he was shot and killed.

Jacobson says they have strong leads thanks to people who came forward with information. There’s also surveillance video that has not yet been released.

“It’s very unfortunate because it’s like your kids aren’t safe anymore,” said Tary Murphy who lives nearby. She thought there would have been a change after Anthony Strother was killed.

“There was a shooting here down the street from here a while ago, at the basketball courts. I thought that would be the end of it,” Murphy said.

Jacobson says the teen had contact with police in the past, but wouldn’t elaborate. Smith spoke against rumors that Vazquez was in a gang.

“I don’t want anyone to put a point on that Joshua was a gangbanger. Joshua was not a gangbanger. He had a strict mom, that knew where his every whereabouts was.”

She says she loved him like a son and the community is broken.

Vazquez was enrolled at Metropolitan Business Academy High School. Police confirm there was a fight at the school between students and non-students Monday afternoon before the shooting.

Police say it’s too early in the investigation to say whether or not the two incidents are related. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.