New Haven to Announce Community Crisis Response Team

The city of New Haven is set to announce the beginning of a process creating a Community Crisis Response Team on Tuesday.

Mayor Justin Elicker and New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes will join Community Services Administration Dr. Mehul Dalal and Project Fresh Start Coordinator Carlos Sosa-Lombardo for the announcement at 5 p.m. in City Hall.

The goal of the Community Crisis Response Team is to provide a different approach to service calls to the police department that may not require a police response, according to a press release from the mayor's office. The team will include experts in harm reduction, mental health, substance abuse and other social services assistance.