New Haven to honor fallen Minneapolis police officer born in the Elm City

Officer Jamal Mitchell was ambushed and killed in the line-of-duty on May 30th

By Jane Caffrey

Tears flowed in Minnesota after Officer Jamal Mitchel rushed to render aid to a man lying shot on a Minneapolis street before that suspect ambushed and unexpectedly shot him.

Officer Mitchell was killed in the line of duty on May 30th. Two others and the suspected gunman also died in that shooting.

“He was a phenomenal officer with a mega gate, Colgate smile,” one police officer in Minneapolis said about Mitchell.

Now, the New Haven native is being brought home.

“It’s a loss for the Minneapolis community, but it’s also a loss for the New Haven community because Jamal had strong roots and our community grew up here,” Mayor Justin Elicker said.

After a funeral service in Minnesota, the body of the 36-year-old fiancé and soon-to-be step-dad will be flown to Bradley International Airport on Wednesday, accompanied by his family and fellow officers, according to New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson.

“New Haven Police Department, along with the Connecticut State Police, will go out to the tarmac, salute the body,” Chief Jacobson said.

He adds that a large showing of local law enforcement will take part in a procession from the airport to the McClam Funeral Home, then attend a funeral service next Monday at the Floyd Little Athletic Center at James Hillhouse High School. Officer Mitchell will be buried at Evergreen Cemetery in his hometown.

“Someone ambushing him and taking his life, someone that's a father figure to young kids that grew up in New Haven, went to Wilbur Cross High School, was a part of our community, it's just awful,” Mayor Elicker said.

The mayor says friends recall playing with Mitchell as a young boy in the Westville neighborhood. He is in contact with the fallen officer’s mom.  

“I was inspired and impressed by his mother's fortitude,” Mayor Elicker said. “I can't imagine losing a child, and what she's gone through the last week and a half has just got to be so difficult.”

The Elm City, now vowing to honor Officer Mitchell’s ultimate sacrifice, as a hometown hero returns.

“It's really important to recognize this Officer for what he gave,” Chief Jacobson said. “He gave his life.”

