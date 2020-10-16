New Haven to Return to In-Person Learning in Early November

Principal Dina Natalino and her staff at Bishop Woods School are looking forward to welcoming back students as New Haven Schools will soon resume in-person learning.

"There’s 41 schools and many of them are in different stages of readiness but all of them are on track to be open by November 9," said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

Like many districts, New Haven will be on a modified schedule with kids from preschool to third grade returning in person Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and fourth through 12th graders will go two days in person and have two days remote.

Wednesdays are being reserved as cleaning days for all schools, with students home, doing independent learning, but for families who feel more comfortable with having their students home all the time, the principal said, "We still have the remote option so there will still be students working from home so we are in the process of gathering the data of who will back with us."

With the New Haven school district being one of the last districts in the state to return to in-person learning, Mayor Justin Elicker along with the district’s superintendent said everything is getting doubled check and safety is their top priority.

"We're making sure that’s there Plexiglas, up to the signage to the HVAC system to the isolation room."

Dr. Iline P. Tracey, New Haven superintendent of schools, stressed that PPE is in good stock.

"So we have gloves we have gowns we have the sanitizers we have just the whole works."

For more information on the changes in the New Haven School district visit https://www.nhps.net/Page/815.