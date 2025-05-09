New Haven United Football Club kicks off inaugural season

“Passion for the game, purpose for the city.” That is the goal of the New Haven United Football Club.

“Our desire is to really support the community, have tentacles in the community beyond the game,” New Haven United Football Club Owner Jason Price said.

The city’s semi-professional team is made up of college players from Division I schools and some professional players. Together, they will focus on expanding access to youth who might otherwise not get a chance to play. Price said the club will host clubs and clinics to break barriers associated with the pay-to-play model that has historically excluded some children from sports.

“So, there are families who have talented kids who love it but have no financial means really to participate at the highest level,” Price said. “What I love is reaching out in the community, finding those kids, and eliminating those financial barriers and giving them a pathway to what I think a lot of other kids have access to because they have means to participate.”

Among the team players, 14 different countries are represented. Facundo Talin was born in Argentina but attended college at Central Connecticut State University and then played professionally overseas. He plans to share his knowledge with his teammates and the community.

“Trying to help guys to achieve their goals, their dreams, is something I feel very special about after my 20 years career,” Talin said. “At the same time, this city gave me everything, as I told you I started playing over here. Being here again for me is amazing.”

Aleksei Arames plays for Hofstra University on Long Island. He is excited to explore New Haven and start his pathway to professional soccer.

“I think it is giving me a good representation of what the next level might have and to be here and be competitive throughout the whole summer is something that I love,” Aramas said.

The club, which is part of the National Premier Soccer League, is hosting their first home game next Wednesday, May 14, at 7 p.m. at Yale University’s Reese Stadium against the Hartford City Football Club.

“My hope is that a lot of people get excited for the first game coming up and that we are going to get a lot of people to support our hometown team,” Mayor Justin Elicker said.