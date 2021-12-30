New Haven Walmart Closed for Cleaning, Stocking

The Walmart in New Haven is closed until Friday morning for cleaning and restocking, according to the company.

A statement from Walmart says the store was closed at 2 p.m. Wednesday and will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic. In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our New Haven store location at 315 Foxon Boulevard at 2 p.m. (Wednesday) as part of an ongoing company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community. We plan to reopen the store to customers at 6 a.m. on Friday, December 31,” the statement from Walmart says.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. We will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.”

The CDC lists every Connecticut county as having high transmission.

“In these counties and where there are state or local mask mandates, associates will be required to wear masks inside our facilities, including stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers,” the statement from Walmart says.

The company said that when the store reopens Friday, they will continue conducting associate health assessments and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings.