New Haven welcomes art shop and bakery in Westville neighborhood

The City of New Haven celebrated the addition of two small businesses in New Haven’s growing Westville neighborhood.

Located at 910 Whalley Ave is the new Inkberry Art Shop and at 912 Whalley Ave is Malby Artisan Bread and Pastries.

"InkBerry and Malby are exactly the kinds of businesses that we want in our city. They’re family-owned, neighborhood-based, they offer creative and unique items and bring something special and different to the community,” Mayor Justin Elicker said.

Malby Artisan Bread and Pastries is owned and operated by Chef Malby Rojas and her wife, Dr. Karla Tejada Arias.

The shop will have a variety of fresh bread with a special focus on sourdough.

Originally from Venezuela, Chef Rojas moved to New Haven in 2022 and once she settled into the Westville neighborhood, she began making bread loaves and pastries from her kitchen home.

“This is truly a dream come true, opening this bakery has been a journey filled with a lot of love, hard work and a lot of bread,” Chef Rojas said.

Her wife, Dr. Karla Tejada Arias has been with her every step of the way after the couple started the journey to open the storefront.

"We have deliveries every week to the neighbors in Westville and they have been so good with us, they order every week and are very loyal customers,” said Tejada Arias.

As the two celebrate their new business, while being new parents, Chef Malby said she is excited to continue serving the Westville community with fresh bread.

“To the Westville Community, you welcomed us with open arms, there are too many wonderful neighbors to name, but your kindness, smile and support have lifted us every step of the way,” said Chef Malby.

The couple plans to have a grand opening on May 30th.

One door over at Inkberry, customers will be greeted by Katya Vetrov, co-owner alongside her husband Chris Killheffer.

Vetrov, who has been an active member of New Haven’s art community for 15 years, said she wanted a place to highlight talent from across Connecticut.

"As an artist sometimes it's hard to find places to sell and show your work and I really wanted a brick and mortar location for myself and other artists,” Vetrov said.

The shop offers unique items from jewelry to paintings, to clothing and household staples.

"We're really trying to cater to people that are looking for gifts, and we try to have a wide variety of price points, so really handmade gifts is the objective."

The two businesses were made possible with the help of the Westville Village Renaissance Alliance and The Artists Lofts West Initiative.

"We didn't want people to just come in and make money off our neighborhood, we wanted them to come in and be a part of it and Katya and Malby and Karla are the perfect example of that,” said Thea Buxbaum, executive director of the Westville Village Renaissance Alliance.