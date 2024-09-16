New Haven's Housing Authority shares design concept for former Church Street South apartments 

New Haven’s Housing Authority revealed the concept design plan for the redevelopment of Church Street South.

Back in November, the city of New Haven and the housing authority began planning and conducting community input to gather ideas on what the community wanted to see.

The design concept, being called Union Square, includes building affordable housing units, community areas, green spaces, bike paths and retail commercial space, according to housing authority Elm City Communities.

Mayor Justin Elicker said the site is a great opportunity for New Haven to become a key player in addressing the issue of affordable housing in Connecticut.

“A minimum of 1,000 units, potentially up to 2,500 units going to the site, with a huge percentage of those being affordable," said Elicker. "In addition, there's talk about a public plaza as you walk out of Union Station and across the street.”

The 8-acre site was once the location of the Church Street South Apartments.

“Church Street South was historically a really challenging place for people to live there was unfortunately some violence there, the buildings were not kept up, there was mold issues and eventually the buildings all had to be demolished because of the challenges around that site, and what's important is that we build something beautiful that is accessible to anyone in the city,” Mayor Elicker said.

Elicker said now that land is under the city's and the housing authority’s ownership, they have more control over the property and its future, in comparison to the years it was owned by a private developer.

The Union Square plan also involves demolishing the Robert Wolfe Apartment Building on Union Avenue.

“The folks that live there now will be able to live in a much more beautiful environment for pretty much the same costs that they do today,” Mayor Elicker said.

Eric Jowers, a resident of Robert Wolfe Apartments said the development is a good idea as he described the plot of land as an eyesore.

“It could be a good start for people that’s serious about having somewhere nice to live, and affordable,” Jowers said.

Despite the mayor saying residents of Robert Wolfe Apts. will have the opportunity to live in the Union Square development, resident Robert Manick said he would prefer for the conditions of his building to be fixed before another project begins.

“They are getting ready to build this place over here, but in the meantime most of us with poor conditions, got to live in this place,” said Manick.

"Nine out of 10, I don't believe 70-80% is going in there, I'd say about 5-10% maybe," said Manick.

“Nine out of 10, I don’t believe 70-80% is going in there, I’d say about 5-10% maybe,” said Manick.

Mayor Elicker added the Union Square redevelopment is just one site of a larger vision for the area.

"Union Station will also have significant development. Inside there's going to be a change in the retail, fixing the old infrastructure inside the train station," Elicker said.

Elm City Communities provided the following statement on Union Square:

“Elm City Communities and The Glendower Group are excited about the community planning process that is underway to redevelop the Robert T. Wolfe and former Church St South communities within the Hill Neighborhood. As we concluded last week’s weeklong Planning Charrette, we are thrilled about the level of engagement and the creative ideas that evolved from current and former residents, neighbors, community partners, city government partners and more. Led by our planners through Torti Gallas and Ken Boroson Architect, this multi day session culminated with a roll out on Thursday of the draft concept plan. This plan connects our site to the Union Station train station, downtown and the rest of the Hill neighborhood. It brings thousands of new units - affordable and market rate- along with new community amenities including public outdoor spaces, community meeting areas, bike paths and retail and commercial spaces. Funded in part by a US HUD Choice Neighborhood Planning Grant, this work will culminate in a Transformation Plan that will guide the multi-phase redevelopment effort. Thank you to all our residents and community members who have participated in the planning thus far.” Karen DuBois-Walton, Ph.D., President Elm City Communities and The Glendower Group.