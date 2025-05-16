New Haven's Spring Night Market returns to Downtown 9th Square

New Haven's Spring Night Market makes its return for the 10th time!

The one-night event happens on Orange Street in Downtown New Haven’s Ninth Square District until 10 p.m on Friday.

The event which began back in 2018, is being put on by the Town Green District.

People will get to enjoy shopping, live music, food, drinks, and arts & crafts from over 100 local vendors, according to the event’s website.

"They have a lot of nice things that you see, you've never seen before and it's different and I like it,” Candes Yancey said.

The event itself is free, however people will need to purchase tokens to buy cocktails.

As the event kicked off on Friday, one man shared how these events help bring the community together.

"The community has to grow together and if you have different elements you're providing for everyone then it makes it easy to coordinate and have everyone come down."

Earlier this week, the City of New Haven approved a third Night Market. The summer night market is scheduled for July 25.