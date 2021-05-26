interstate 91

New I-91 North Exit 29 in Hartford Opens Today

Traveling along Interstate 91 North in Hartford should be smoother starting today.

On Wednesday morning, a newly built Exit 29, which connects to Routes 5 and 15 and Interstate 84 East, will be open.

The area has been a source of congestion for decades and drivers complain that it’s been a headache.

The soon-to-be-opened left side exit is part of the long-awaited Charter Oak Bridge Congestion Buster Project, which has now cost the state about $240 million.

A redesigned exit from I-91 North to I-84 East in Hartford will soon be opening, much to the joy of commuters.

“When the exit opens, you will be on the left side of the road as far back as Wethersfield. You don’t have to slow down, you don’t have to merge, just continue,” Juan Ruiz, a state Department of Transportation project engineer, said.

From January 2018 through April of this year, there were more than 370 crashes in this area with 85 injuries, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The new exit 29 is currently open with one lane, then will expand into two lanes next year.

