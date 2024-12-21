New info sought 12 years after death of man in Watertown

New information is being sought 12 years after the death of a man in Watertown.

Police said Kyle Seidel, then 34 years old, was found in the parking lot of the Halftime Lounge and Bowling Alley on December 21, 2012, with a single gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

In the 12 years since his death, the Waterford Police Department, the State of Connecticut's Office of the Chief's State's Attorney - Cold Case Unit and other area police departments have continued investigating.

Detectives have active leads, have found new witnesses and have re-interviewed previous witnesses.

"The case has a direction with small pieces that are still needed. We know that there are people out there that have information. We need people to step up and share it with us," Waterford police said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (860) 442-9451 or detectives at (860) 442-0645. All calls will be kept confidential.

There is also a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for Seidel's death.