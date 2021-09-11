New Initiative Promotes Fall Tourism in Connecticut

Governor Ned Lamont announced a new campaign to promote safe travel and boost the state's tourism industry as it continues to recover from the pandemic.

The Office of Tourism campaign, called "Full Color Connecticut," aims to feature Connecticut's renowned fall foliage while paying tribute to all the other colors and experiences state residents and visitors can enjoy. This includes corn mazes, cotton candy, coastline sails, craft beer, and a lot more, according to the governor's office.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“’Full Color Connecticut’ celebrates our state’s natural beauty and the diverse businesses, outdoor activities, and agricultural offerings that make it a truly spectacular fall destination,” Lamont said in a statement. “Connecticut’s tourism industry will play an important role in the rebuilding of our economy, which is why we’ve invested heavily in helping it recover from the pandemic. This campaign is just the latest way we’re helping to do that and encourage everyone to get out and safely support local tourism businesses.”

With a budget of $1.4 million, the campaign can reach about 33% of its target audience in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island - compared to 10% in previous years - as well as expand into other geographical areas such as Philadelphia, state officials said. The budget is nearly three times what it's been in previous years.

“This fall, we’re reaching more likely travelers with the message that Connecticut is not only safely open for business, but also offering some of the best and brightest fall colors and experiences the region has to offer – closer to home,” Christine Castonguay, interim director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism, said in a statement. “All of this activity is aimed at driving more revenues to more businesses as we continue to navigate this ever-changing environment.”

All of this hot and humid weather may have Connecticut residents looking forward to fall, and we should be in for a treat when it comes to fall foliage this year.

The campaign will run from Sept. 7 through Nov. 20 and hundreds of tourism businesses and offerings across the state will participate. This includes arts, culture and theater venues, casinos, fairs and festivals, historical sites, hotels, inns and B&Bs, museums, orchards, restaurants, stops and state parks.

For Connecticut’s Foliage Finder: Week-by-Week Guide, popular hiking spots and hidden gems, scenic driving loops, pick-your-own destinations, fall festivals and events, Halloween-themed fun, restaurants, lodging, and much more, click here.