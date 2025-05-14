New Inspector General appointed in Connecticut

After a four-year term, Deputy Chief State’s Attorney, Inspector General Robert Devlin is retiring in June and leaving his mark as the first person to hold the position.

“He [Devlin] has established that office as an independent autonomous operation that in my view has discharged its responsibility with extraordinary care and thoughtfulness and sincerity both to people who were being investigated and to the victims,” Criminal Justice Commission Chair Justice Andrew McDonald said.

The Office of the Inspector General is in charge of investigating police officer use of force cases, in custody deaths, and prosecuting any cases in which the office determines a police officer was not justified in his or her actions.

Devlin only tried one case in the courtroom. Last March, he presented the prosecution's case against state trooper Brian North for the death of a 19-year-old man. North was acquitted of all charges, but Devlin stands by his decision.

“If the inspector general determines that a shooting is not justified, we are going to bring it to court, and fair-minded jurors will make a decision,” Inspector General Robert Devlin said.

During Devlin’s term, he has focused on building trust between communities and police officers.

“First of all, you talk to people, our office, not just me, the members of our office, we went to every single police department, talked to the command staff, let them know who we are, we reached out to community leaders,” Devlin said.

It’s something the incoming Inspector General Appellate Court Judge Eliot Prescott plans to continue.

“In some of these communities there has been no trust at all and judge Devlin through going to meetings, night after night, talking to these communities has come to begin that process of building that trust,” Judge Eliot Prescott said.

The Connecticut Criminal Justice Commission appointed Prescot after interviewing nearly 30 candidates and 5 finalists. The commission decided Prescott was the right choice because of his knowledge of the law.

“So much so he wrote an encyclopedia of evidence for the State of Connecticut. Any attorney who is going into a courtroom to try a case carries his book with them so that they know what they are doing when they are faced with difficult decisions,” McDonald said.