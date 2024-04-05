4.8 magnitude earthquake in New Jersey felt in Connecticut

There was a magnitude 4.8 earthquake in New Jersey around 10:23 a.m. Friday, based on initial estimates, and several people in Connecticut have reported feeling it.

The earthquake was near Whitehouse Station in New Jersey and the NBC Connecticut newsroom has received several calls from people who said they felt it.

A U.S. Geological Survey map showing where people felt a 4.7 magnitude earthquake that shook the Northeast Friday, April 5, 2024.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The U.S. Geological Survey website has reports from people across Connecticut as well as northern New England.

The FAA instituted ground stops at Newark and JFK Airports as a precaution.

And the FAA Tweeted that the earthquake might impact some air traffic facilities in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Baltimore.

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake in New Jersey may impact some air traffic facilities in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Baltimore. Air traffic operations are resuming as quickly as possible. For real-time air traffic updates please see: https://t.co/smgdqJN3td. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) April 5, 2024

Did you feel it? Let us know in the comments.