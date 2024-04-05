earthquake

4.8 magnitude earthquake in New Jersey felt in Connecticut

By LeAnne Gendreau

Westport Astronomical Society

There was a magnitude 4.8 earthquake in New Jersey around 10:23 a.m. Friday, based on initial estimates, and several people in Connecticut have reported feeling it.

The earthquake was near Whitehouse Station in New Jersey and the NBC Connecticut newsroom has received several calls from people who said they felt it.

A U.S. Geological Survey map showing where people felt a 4.7 magnitude earthquake that shook the Northeast Friday, April 5, 2024.
The U.S. Geological Survey website has reports from people across Connecticut as well as northern New England.

The FAA instituted ground stops at Newark and JFK Airports as a precaution.

And the FAA Tweeted that the earthquake might impact some air traffic facilities in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Baltimore.

Did you feel it? Let us know in the comments.

