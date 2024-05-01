Did you feel it? Another earthquake rattles NJ

Weeks after a magnitude 4.8 earthquake in New Jersey was felt up and down the Mid-Atlantic United States and after dozens of aftershocks and some smaller quakes, another earthquake has rattled New Jersey.

The magnitude 2.6 earthquake struck just after 7 a.m. ET on May 1, 2024, near Gladstone, Somerset County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

By late morning, more than 550 people had reported feeling the quake, which was located about 5 kilometers underground, the USGS said.

This latest quake comes on the heels of a magnitude 2.9 quake also struck Gladstone over the weekend. A 1.9 magnitude quake hit nearby Califon, New Jersey, just hours before Wednesday's tremor, the USGS said.

In the days and weeks following the April 5 4.8 magnitude quake, dozens of aftershocks and tremors have been reported, according to the USGS.

Earthquakes in the eastern U.S. are not common but when they occur, the impact is felt stronger and across a wider area than quakes in the western part of the country, according to the USGS. Part of that could be that the eastern U.S. has older rocks and formations, the USGS said.

