New law gives mothers more time to make decisions following a stillbirth

A new law is helping families experiencing a devastating situation.

Mothers who have delivered a stillborn child will now have more time to figure out what’s next.

“I'm just so happy for the parents in Connecticut who will be faced with the unimaginable and to give them time,” said Katie Irwin of Woodbridge.

Time was something Irwin had very little of with her daughter Scarlet.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

She was stillborn in 2015.

“I was only afforded 32 minutes with my daughter and I didn't get to hold her and introduce her to other family members. And at the time, you know, you're just in a whirlwind of emotion and you don't, you can't really think straight,” said Irwin.

There was little time to spend with her baby.

And little time to figure out what was next.

Since then, Irwin has been pushing for changes and on July 1st a new state law went into effect.

Among the rules it would allow mothers at least a day to figure out the arrangements.

“As much as you don't want to think that you'll ever need the time and that you would be in that situation, just being through it, going through it and knowing how much it means to have time with your child after a stillbirth. It's the only thing you have. You don't leave with anything in your arm,” said Irwin.

The family also started a non-profit called Scarlet’s Mission.

It raises money to provide hospitals with what’s called a CuddleCot, a special device so families can spend time with their stillborn baby.

“We wanted to turn our grief into action,” said Irwin.