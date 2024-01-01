New laws go into effect in Connecticut today

Starting today, some new laws go into effect in Connecticut.

ONLINE DATING

A new state law requires online dating operators to adopt policies for handling harassment reports by or between users.

TAXES AND WAGES

Connecticut is raising the minimum wage for workers.

While the federal minimum has been static at $7.25 an hour since July 2009, it goes up in Connecticut to $15.69 per hour.

About 1 million tax filers are expected to benefit from Connecticut's first income tax rate reduction since the mid-1990s. Lower-income workers and retirees also stand to benefit from expanded tax breaks.

The 3% rate on the first $10,000 earned by single filers and the first $20,000 by joint filers drops to 2%.

The 5% rate on the next $40,000 earned by single filers and the next $80,000 by joint filers drops to 4.5%.

The cut is targeted toward middle-class tax filers and is capped at $150,000 for single filers and $300,000 for joint filers, according to the governor’s office.

The state’s Earned Income Tax Credit for low-income workers will also be increasing. The governor’s office said the changes will affect around 211,000 low-income tax filers.

The governor said Connecticut’s new Earned Income Tax Credit is increasing from 30.5% to 40% of the federal EITC and this will provide an additional $44.6 million in state tax credits to around 211,000 low-income filers who receive the credit.

Learn more here.

BOTTLE DEPOSIT FEE

The bottle deposit fee increased Monday from five cents to 10 cents, so the fee on a 24-pack of bottles and cans increased from $1.20 to $2.40.

In 2023, the state expanded its list of what qualifies for the bottle deposit to include more sports drinks, energy drinks and juices.

EARLY VOTING

Early voting begins in Connecticut this year.

The law the governor signed last year now requires 14 days of early voting for general elections, seven days of early voting for most primaries and four days of early voting for special elections and presidential preference primaries.

This new law applies to elections and primaries that occur on or after Jan. 1, 2024, and every municipality in the state will be required to establish at least one early voting location and has the option of establishing more.

RED LIGHT AND SPEED CAMERAS

The Vision Zero Bill allows for cities and towns across the state to install speed and red-light cameras.

The cameras have not yet been installed. It will be up to the cities and towns to do so and the state Department of Transportation will release guidance for towns and cities to better understand how and where this technology would work.

CONTRACEPTION

A new law will allow pharmacists to prescribe certain types of birth control without the patient having to see a doctor first. The state Department of Consumer Protection is finalizing the regulations.

Learn more about new laws that are now in effect in the state here.