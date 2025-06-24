New London accessible micro transit option expected to end in July

The New London SmartRide has been a popular, accessible option for people to use over the last few years. But it’s set to end next month because federal funding dried up.

Now, advocates, the City of New London, and the Southeast Area Transit District (SEAT) are trying to figure out where to come up with the money to keep the program rolling.

The City and SEAT met Tuesday to explore more funding options to keep SmartRide rolling.

At this point, the program is set to expire on July 31.

Jennifer Domino Rudolph uses SmartRide to get to work, only paying $1.75 for the bus that comes right to her door.

“I have a disability that prevents me from driving. This became a lifeline for me to get to work,” said Domino Rudolph.

Before SmartRide, she says she was paying for a Lyft each way. With the program set to end next month, she says she's concerned for herself and other riders.

"This is like younger and older folks, people who are poor, people who are unhoused,” said Domino Rudolph.

“Doing the SmartRide on my phone, it's easier and it goes from door to door. So I love it,” said Mozella Neal, of New London. She’s another rider, a senior with a disability, who says she uses SmartRide every day.

New London’s Senior Center estimates 30% to 40% of their seniors use SmartRide often.

SEAT says 4,000 people use the bus a month, costing $700,000 a year to operate.

General Manager Michael Carroll says fares only contribute 10% to 15% to the service. The rest of the funding comes from the Department of Transportation’s federal funding and the towns that make up the transit district.

"I understand the concern and the frustration that they’re undergoing and the experience customers may have if SmartRide can't be funded. But again, got to come up with the money to fund the service,” said Carroll.

Carroll says the city’s fixed-route buses carry 15,000 people a month. He says they don't see any grant opportunities at this point, and that state funding can't be moved from one program to another.

He says getting rid of some fixed buses and replacing them with SmartRide would also be a challenge.

“How do you accommodate the 15,000 passenger trips?” asked Carroll.

We asked the Connecticut Department of Transportation about this situation and if there were any further opportunities to fund SmartRide in New London.

“CTDOT continues to fund the fixed-route local bus service and ADA paratransit system. There’s no funding in our budget to support the SmartRide service,” Connecticut Department of Transportation spokesperson Eva Zymaris said in a statement. “When it comes to ridership, SmartRide transports 4,000 passengers per month and fixed routes transport 15,000 passengers per month in New London.”