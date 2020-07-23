New London Announces Plans for A Community Recreation Center

The city of New London is looking into building an indoor community recreation center, the mayor announced in a virtual meeting Thursday.

"A quality indoor recreation facility and community meeting place is something that has been sorely needed in our city for a long time," Mayor Michael Passero said. "The facility we envision will enhance community health and connectiveness while enhancing the city's attractiveness for economic investment," he added.

Passero noted that he pictures the facility to have amenities like a gym and pool, and that such a place would provide job opportunities for young people.

The first step of the process would involve a review to determine the best concept for the facility. Mayor Michael Passero said they are looking at Brailsford & Dunlavey, a national advisory firm, to conduct the review. The city council will review their proposal during their August 3 meeting.

The review process would take five to six months and would include analysis for possible site locations and concept and design development. After the review would come requests for proposals for the actual development and construction.