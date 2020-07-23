New London

New London Announces Plans for A Community Recreation Center

city-of-new-london-city-hall
NBC Connecticut

The city of New London is looking into building an indoor community recreation center, the mayor announced in a virtual meeting Thursday.

"A quality indoor recreation facility and community meeting place is something that has been sorely needed in our city for a long time," Mayor Michael Passero said. "The facility we envision will enhance community health and connectiveness while enhancing the city's attractiveness for economic investment," he added.

Passero noted that he pictures the facility to have amenities like a gym and pool, and that such a place would provide job opportunities for young people.

Local

politics 8 mins ago

Lawmakers Don Masks, Vote to Allow Absentee Voting in November

Bloomfield 20 mins ago

‘We Need to Say to Them You Matter': Black Lives Matter Rally Held in Bloomfield

The first step of the process would involve a review to determine the best concept for the facility. Mayor Michael Passero said they are looking at Brailsford & Dunlavey, a national advisory firm, to conduct the review. The city council will review their proposal during their August 3 meeting.

The review process would take five to six months and would include analysis for possible site locations and concept and design development. After the review would come requests for proposals for the actual development and construction.

This article tagged under:

New London
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us