New London

New London Business Owner Accused of Violating Public Health Emergency Restrictions

A New London business owner was issued a criminal summons Friday after violating rules tied to the current public health emergency.

Police said Tae Kim, who owns Beauty Land, a beauty and cosmetics supply store at 284 South Frontage Road, was conducting business as usual in disregard of the current restrictions on businesses.

New London police said they received multiple complaints about the violation.

Kim was issued a criminal summons.

Anyone with concerns about illegal activity in the city can contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269 ext. 0 or by contacting the New London Tips line by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.

