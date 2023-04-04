New London Celebrates Funding for $40 Million Community Recreation Center

New London leaders gathered Tuesday to celebrate funding for the city's $40 million community recreation center. The center, which will be built on a parcel on Walbach Street, is expected to bring much-needed resources to the city.

“I envision a space that will change the lives of many for generations to come," said Felix Reyes, New London's director of development and planning.

New London has been without a public recreation space for years, according to city leaders. They said that the community center will fulfill a "multi-generational dream."

The bulk of the project, $30 million, is being funded with local city dollars. The project also received millions of dollars in state and federal grant funding that helped to close a funding gap and get the project rolling.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The community center will feature an eight-lane swimming pool, a gymnasium, classrooms, a community lounge, an instruction space, an indoor track, among other amenities.

It will also be home to the city's recreation and youth affairs departments.

"We want every single resident to feel welcome that this is their community center. That is really important to us at the rec department that not only do they have a say but they want to come and feel safe and welcomed and supported here," said Sharon Bousquet, assistant director of recreation. "Whether it be teen programs or really young kids - all those gaps that might be out there that we can now fill in because we have the space for it.”

The city is hoping that the project will have ripple effects on New London's community, quality of life and the local economy.

“We are hitting two needs - it’s what the families need and what New London needs as well. Really to get some more foot traffic coming to the city," said Reyes. "We are looking for everyone from southeastern Connecticut to come here, to have a membership here, and hopefully when you come here, you can also utilize and support our small businesses. That’s the hope.”

The city expects to break ground at the site next month. Construction is set to be complete by late 2024, early 2025.