New London church grateful for theatre providing worship space after collapse

Demolition is now underway at the Engaging Heaven Church in New London after a steeple collapse Thursday. Now, the community is stepping up to help the congregation move forward.

“I’m driving across the bridge not seeing the steeple on our city line, so it’s an unbelievable sight.”

A skyline that’s forever changed in New London for Pastor Bob Nicholls and others at Engaging Heaven Church. Their building is in shambles after the steeple collapsed, leaving uncertainty in its aftermath.

“I was praying, and I really felt the Lord telling me that everything was going to work out,” Nicholls said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities said no one was hurt and the Garde Arts Center is now stepping in to provide a temporary space for this Sunday’s service.

“When we can, we try to bring people here, not just to see a show, but to be with each other in times of crisis or uncertainty,” Steve Sigel, executive director of the Garde Arts Center, said.

He said the theatre is no stranger to helping the community. His team called the pastor to offer the space after some discussion.

“This is what we do. We consider this part of our mission which is to remind people whether they’re sitting watching a show or simply sitting to be with each other,” he said.

Photos: Church collapse in New London

Sigel said after the last event Saturday evening, there will be a lot of work done to make the service happen.

“We’re going to have a stage crew and church crew working together to set up the theater,” he said.

Nicolls said it’s important to have Sunday services remain in New London and is thankful for the help.

“I feel like one with them as family and so it’s an incredible feeling to know that the community is coming together,” he said.

He said while the building is a total loss, his congregation remains resilient and hopeful. Nicholls said he sees this time as a new beginning.

“There’s beauty from ashes that always rises and that’s our promise from God and we’re standing on that,” he said.

The pastor said the congregation will be playing it by ear to determine where they’ll have church services after this Sunday. The theater said the church is welcome to stay if they need it.