New London Hosting 'Thank You To Our Community Heroes' House Decorating Contest

All submissions will be judged on April 20.

NBC Connecticut

The City of New London is hosting a house decorating contest to show appreciation to community heroes during the global pandemic.

"We cannot have a rally so we are going to be rallying from behind the doors of our individual homes and showing our spirit on our front doors and our front lawns," said Mayor Michael Passero.

The City of New London Department of Recreation is hosting the contest. There are not many guidelines for the contest. People are encouraged to decorate their front doors, mailboxes or even an entire house as long as decorations show gratitude for the city's community heroes.

The Department of Recreation will be judging addresses April 20. Register your address here.

