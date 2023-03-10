New London Man Arrested After Stealing Car at Gunpoint, Engaging Police in Pursuit

A New London man has been arrested for allegedly leading police on a pursuit after stealing a car at gunpoint and crashing into two vehicles Friday morning, police said.

The Waterford Police Department said they were notified of an armed carjacking that happened in New London at about 9:10 a.m.

Waterford Police found the stolen car on Route 85 and tried to pull it over, but the car didn't stop and engaged officers in pursuit onto Interstate 95 South. The pursuit continued onto I-395 and Route 85, where it crashed into a car.

The driver allegedly fled into woods nearby. Officers chased after him and ultimately took him into custody.

The driver of one of the cars that 29-year-old Victor James Hall crashed into was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hall was transferred to the New London Police Department for charges related to the initial carjacking. He faces charges including engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, evading responsibility, interfering with an officer, and more.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterford Police by calling their anonymous tip line at 860-437-8080.