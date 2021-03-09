New London Mom Charged With Murder of Son Recently Contacted DCF

A New London woman who is now accused of killing her 4-year-old son recently contacted the state Department of Children and Families, according to a statement from DCF Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes.

Tiffany Farrauto, 33, was arrested by New London Police Sunday. She was charged with murder and risk of injury to a minor after her 4-year-old son was found dead in her apartment. Police said Farrauto admitted to strangling her son.

Farrauto made her first court appearance Monday and she is being held on a $2 million bond.

The commissioner of DCF said the agency had involvement with the family in 2017.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"At the time, the issues centered around allegations of substance use and supports needed to care for a newborn," Dorantes wrote in a statement. "The Department, along with community partners, provided assistance to the family while actively working with their extended networks of support."

Dorantes also said that the department was contacted recently by Farrauto, "who expressed concerns that an unknown party may have maltreated her son. Upon review, we provided the mother with information on resources in the community."

A vigil was held Monday night for the young boy, who family identified as David Jasmin.

Friends and family remembered David as a typical 4-year-old with a big smile and caring heart.

Some precious moments of 4-year-old David’s life. Cindy Steenson, who says she is David’s grandmother, shared these pictures with us. New London police found David unresponsive Sunday morning. His mother is now charged with his murder. pic.twitter.com/Ugaboihkst — Siobhan McGirl NBC CT (@siobhan_mcgirl) March 9, 2021

"David was funny and mischievous and curious and a 4-year-old … every day is a new day and you're learning and seeing and growing," said Jennifer Ostby, who organized the vigil.

The court placed Farrauto on suicide and mental health watch. She will undergo an evaluation to see if she is competent to stand trial. Her next court hearing is March 22.

"Tragedies such as this again reinforce the importance of outreach to family members, friends, neighbors and colleagues when there are concerns about a caregiver's ability to safely parent their child," Commissioner Dorantes wrote.

Support is available by contacting school personnel, pediatricians, faith-based organizations or by visiting the 211 website.