New London Mom Held on $2 Million Bond, Accused of Killing Son

A New London woman accused of killing her 4-year-old son appeared in court this afternoon for the first time since her arrest. A judge ordered that she be held on a $2 million bond.

Tiffany Farrauto, 33, was arrested yesterday and charged with murder and risk of injury to a minor after her son was killed, pronounced dead Sunday morning.

New London police responded to a parking lot on Nautilus Drive around 6:30 a.m. Sunday after getting a report of a woman damaging a vehicle with a bat. Officials on scene said the alleged female suspect, 33-year-old Tiffany Farrauto, approached police and spoke with them.

According to police, Farrauto told them that she had strangled her son. Officers immediately went to the apartment and made entry to conduct a well-being check.

When officers entered the apartment, authorities said they found an unconscious and unresponsive 4-year-old boy, who they later confirmed was her son. Officers began CPR in an attempt to resuscitate the child, while notifying emergency medical personnel.

The child was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, police said.

In court Monday, the bail commissioner said that he learned during an interview with Farrauto that she has "serious mental health issues."

"She said she is not in treatment now, not getting any medication," said Tim Gilman, bail commissioner.

Gilman also said that Farrauto did not accurately answer some of his questions, specifically one question about where she lives.

"She gave me a list of numbers followed by the claim she lived in a squad car," said Gilman.

Farrauto's attorney said she does believe mental health issues contributed to this incident.

The judge ordered that Farrauto be placed under a suicide watch and a mental health watch. Farrauto will also undergo an evaluation to see if she is competent to stand trial.

“It is shocking to the community,” said Gergana Kostova, who lives in the apartment complex.

People added to a growing makeshift memorial on Nautilus Drive Monday, honoring the young boy.

Family friends are hosting a vigil outside the apartment complex tonight, Monday, at 6 p.m.