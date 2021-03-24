New London Mom Told Police She Was ‘Excited' About Killing 4-Year-Old Son: Warrant

The New London mother accused of killing her 4-year-old son earlier this month told police she was "excited" to have killed him, according to the arrest warrant unsealed this week.

Officers responded to an apartment complex on Nautilus Drive on March 7 for the report of a woman screaming and hitting a vehicle with a baseball bat. When they arrived, they were approached by 33-year-old Tiffany Farrauto.

According to police, Ferrauto admitted to damaging the vehicle, and then told officers they could take her away "because my son is already dead and is in the house." When asked how the boy died, Farrauto told officers she had strangled him and put CBDs in his mouth, according to the warrant.

One of the officers went into Farrauto's apartment and found the boy on a bed. His lips and face were blue and there appeared to be "gummy bear" candies scattered on his chest and the bed and floor.

The officer performed CPR on the boy, later identified by family as David Jasmin. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While inside the police cruiser, police said Farrauto began making statements without being asked. "I just killed my son," Farrauto said, according to the warrant. "I'm so excited about it too. I never thought I would do that."

At one point, according to the warrant, Farrauto said "you can do whatever you want in Heaven, it doesn't matter how much you sinned."

Farrauto was charged with murder and risk of injury to a minor.

She faced a judge this week and was committed to the state's maximum-security pyschiatric hospital, Whiting Forensic, in Middletown, according to the court clerk.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for May 20.